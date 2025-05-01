Atb Cap Markets Issues Pessimistic Estimate for NOV Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NOV stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

