Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $465.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $378.53 and a one year high of $522.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,181 shares of company stock worth $7,835,629. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

