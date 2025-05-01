Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.