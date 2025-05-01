Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 1,910 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 234,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
