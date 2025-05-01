Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,515 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $432.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.58.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

