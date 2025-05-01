Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $171,000.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
