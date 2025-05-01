Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.
S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %
SPGI opened at $500.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.84 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.49.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
