International Seaways (INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,884.98. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,176. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.