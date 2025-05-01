Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 254.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,039 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

