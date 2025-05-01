Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,763 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

