FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 422.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

