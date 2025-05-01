Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 744,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Evolent Health by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.2 %

EVH stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy bought 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the purchase, the president now owns 389,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,926.04. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.50. This trade represents a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.