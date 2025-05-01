DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,730,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 1,794,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

