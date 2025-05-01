RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of RTX by 365.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

