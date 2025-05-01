Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $434.08

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.08.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

NYSE HD opened at $360.41 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

