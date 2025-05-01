Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

FHTX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.16. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

