Quarry LP Has $84,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after buying an additional 441,711 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.