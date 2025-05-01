Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

