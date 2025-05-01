Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in NetApp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,701. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.75 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.