Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

