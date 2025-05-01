Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $960,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $6,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,064,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DASH opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.41 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.68.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

