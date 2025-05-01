Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,627 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 41.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

