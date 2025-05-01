Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.