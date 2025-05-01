25,990 Shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth $206,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Articles

