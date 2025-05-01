Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 153.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 102,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.