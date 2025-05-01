Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGLS. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 136.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.