10,098 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after buying an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in H&R Block by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.6 %

HRB opened at $60.42 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

