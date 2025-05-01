Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,431,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Newell Brands Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.