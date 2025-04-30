WealthCollab LLC Raises Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 492.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,418,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,717,000 after buying an additional 7,467,979 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.51.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.