WealthCollab LLC Acquires 1,771 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

