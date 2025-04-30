Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Holdings Cut by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

