Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Increased by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WealthCollab LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthCollab LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

