Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

