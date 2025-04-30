Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthCollab LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

