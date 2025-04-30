Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.