WealthCollab LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

WealthCollab LLC cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SHG stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

