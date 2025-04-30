WealthCollab LLC Acquires 16,996 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.4% of WealthCollab LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

