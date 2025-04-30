Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Monashee Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

