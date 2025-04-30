The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

