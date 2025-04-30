iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,231,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.