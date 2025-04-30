Headland Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.15, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

