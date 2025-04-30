Wise Wealth Partners Makes New $517,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

