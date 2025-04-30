The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 691.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

