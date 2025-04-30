Quarry LP Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quarry LP trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP opened at $556.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.