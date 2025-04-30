Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – April 29th

Pfizer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Palo Alto Networks, Amcor, and Salesforce are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is converting raw materials into finished goods through industrial production processes. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to sectors such as automotive, machinery, electronics and consumer goods manufacturing. Their performance often reflects broader trends in industrial output, supply chains and global trade. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 58,164,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,671,298. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.83. 4,053,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,719,962. The company has a market capitalization of $854.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.21 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $936.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.86. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.09. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $149.42 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,836. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.69.

Amcor (AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

AMCR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 48,179,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,826,180. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.63. 1,515,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,897. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

