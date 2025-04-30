Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,313,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $147,388,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 319,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250,953 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.21.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

