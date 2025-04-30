iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

