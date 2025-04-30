Promising Space Stocks To Watch Today – April 29th

Alphabet, Honeywell International, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operation, rocket launch services, space tourism, or orbital infrastructure development. These equities let investors gain exposure to the growing commercial space sector, whose performance is driven by government contracts, private-sector partnerships, technological breakthroughs, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,202,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $10.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $181.87. 4,453,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $533.84. 1,448,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.84 and its 200 day moving average is $481.15. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $396.35 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.17.

