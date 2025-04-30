Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up 1.7% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

