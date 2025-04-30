2,371 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
